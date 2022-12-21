Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

