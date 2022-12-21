Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

