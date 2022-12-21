Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.60

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 12136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

