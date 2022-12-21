Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Roger Steven McDowell Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Roger Steven McDowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($510,204.08).

Tribal Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Tribal Group stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,350.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.57. Tribal Group plc has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 107.25 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

About Tribal Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.