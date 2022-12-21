Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Roger Steven McDowell Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Roger Steven McDowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($510,204.08).
Tribal Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Tribal Group stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,350.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.57. Tribal Group plc has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 107.25 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Tribal Group
