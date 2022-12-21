UBS Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $425.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $399.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $397.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.41. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

