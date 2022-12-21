Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $439.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

