UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from UNB’s previous dividend of $1.00.
UNB Price Performance
OTC:UNPA opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. UNB has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12.
UNB Company Profile
