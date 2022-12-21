UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from UNB’s previous dividend of $1.00.

UNB Price Performance

OTC:UNPA opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. UNB has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12.

UNB Company Profile

UNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for UNB Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, savings, club, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, installment, and real estate loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, ATM, and online and mobile banking services.

