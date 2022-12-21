United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $203.00 at Evercore ISI

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $181.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $173.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

