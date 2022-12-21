United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,547 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,495,000 after buying an additional 1,229,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after buying an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 530,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.