Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.48

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 132287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

