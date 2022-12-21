Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 75538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Upwork Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,837 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after buying an additional 457,423 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after buying an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,719,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

