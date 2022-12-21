Vail Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.91 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 85.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $243.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $335.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

