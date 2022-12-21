Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 4.8 %

VBLT opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.