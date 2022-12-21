Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,918,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $164.42 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $266.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

