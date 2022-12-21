Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $5,148,211.75 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $5,148,211.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,121,611 shares in the company, valued at $441,017,345.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.