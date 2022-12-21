Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,695. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

