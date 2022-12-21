Victoria’s Secret & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,566 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,689 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.