VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UITB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

UITB stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

