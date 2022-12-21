Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £144.36 ($175.36).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,724 ($20.94) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($188.48).

On Monday, October 17th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,593 ($19.35) per share, for a total transaction of £143.37 ($174.16).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,545 ($18.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,502 ($30.39). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,692.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,931.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.45%.

VCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.60) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

