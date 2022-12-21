Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £144.36 ($175.36).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,724 ($20.94) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($188.48).
- On Monday, October 17th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,593 ($19.35) per share, for a total transaction of £143.37 ($174.16).
Victrex Stock Performance
LON VCT opened at GBX 1,545 ($18.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,502 ($30.39). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,692.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,931.25.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.60) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
