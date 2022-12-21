Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 17,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,041% compared to the average daily volume of 798 call options.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $551.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.