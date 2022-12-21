Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 17,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,041% compared to the average daily volume of 798 call options.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $551.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.