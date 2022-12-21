Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also

