VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.