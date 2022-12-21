VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

In other news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other VolitionRx news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,489 shares of company stock valued at $228,812. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.