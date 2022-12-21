VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $599.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

About VTEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. State Street Corp boosted its position in VTEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.