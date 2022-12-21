W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

WPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE WPC opened at $78.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

