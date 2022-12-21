W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.
WPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE WPC opened at $78.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.