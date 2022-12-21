Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

