WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.25

Shares of WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 10715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

WANdisco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

About WANdisco

(Get Rating)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.