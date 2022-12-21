Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $171.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.35. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

