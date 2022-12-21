Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $339.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

