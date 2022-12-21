Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Stock Price Down 25%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) dropped 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 130,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 22,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

