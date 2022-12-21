Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

