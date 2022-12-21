Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 141 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

