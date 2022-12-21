Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

