Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

NYSE:WSR opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $462.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Whitestone REIT

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.