Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Buys $2,317,525.21 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams acquired 231,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,525.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, David Brewster Williams bought 210,400 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Rowland Acquisition
About Williams Rowland Acquisition
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
Featured Stories
