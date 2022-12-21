Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Buys $2,317,525.21 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams acquired 231,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,525.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, David Brewster Williams bought 210,400 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00.

Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

