WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 170.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $2,341,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

