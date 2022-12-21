Winnebago Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $52.15 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

