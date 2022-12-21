Winston H. Hickox Purchases 7,905 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 7,905 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,315.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of CDZIP stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Cadiz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

