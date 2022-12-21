Winston H. Hickox Purchases 7,905 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 7,905 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,315.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cadiz Price Performance
Shares of CDZIP stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.
Cadiz Company Profile
