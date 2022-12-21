Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) vs. Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Head to Head Review

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream 6.19% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.4% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Hess Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.38 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 1.05 $46.40 million $2.03 14.09

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hess Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Hess Midstream pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Hess Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

