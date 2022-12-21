Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.87

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 81830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.48.

The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

