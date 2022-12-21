Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 218 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.52) per share, with a total value of £4,220.48 ($5,126.92).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 201 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($24.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.27 ($4,949.31).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.33), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($723,483.99).
- On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,977 ($24.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131.93 ($5,019.35).
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,936 ($23.52) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,706 ($32.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,512.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,970.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,932.47.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
