Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 218 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.52) per share, with a total value of £4,220.48 ($5,126.92).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 201 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($24.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.27 ($4,949.31).

On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.33), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($723,483.99).

On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,977 ($24.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131.93 ($5,019.35).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,936 ($23.52) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,706 ($32.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,512.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,970.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,932.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCH. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.41) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.58) to GBX 2,500 ($30.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,210 ($26.85).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

