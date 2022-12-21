Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $579,945.34 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.1 %

Zscaler stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

