Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. Analysts predict that Zymeworks will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.