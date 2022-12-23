11,954 Shares in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

