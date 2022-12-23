13,457 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $610,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $3,314,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 357,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $50.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

