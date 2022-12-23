2,301 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NICE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $312.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

