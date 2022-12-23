4,015 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

