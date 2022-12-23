7,140 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

