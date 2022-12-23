9,335 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.