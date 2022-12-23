AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AAON by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at $9,706,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AAON by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,240,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,653.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

