AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $288.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

